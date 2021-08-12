 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Ellen Summer
0 Comments

WLET - Ellen Summer

  • 0

Media literacy needed

I heard Friday on WFDD that Illinois will require high schools to teach media literacy. The hope is that the classes will provide students with the tools they need to avoid believing misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

It is long past time for this. I’d like to know why North Carolina schools aren’t teaching media literacy.

If my generation had taught us how to avoid believing crazy things, it could have saved us from a lot of grief.

The truth shouldn't be a matter of partisan politics. If we all started with the facts instead of "alternate facts," we could actually get somewhere — like past a deadly pandemic.

Ellen Summer

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News