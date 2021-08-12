WLET - Ellen Summer

Media literacy needed

I heard Friday on WFDD that Illinois will require high schools to teach media literacy. The hope is that the classes will provide students with the tools they need to avoid believing misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

It is long past time for this. I’d like to know why North Carolina schools aren’t teaching media literacy.

If my generation had taught us how to avoid believing crazy things, it could have saved us from a lot of grief.

The truth shouldn't be a matter of partisan politics. If we all started with the facts instead of "alternate facts," we could actually get somewhere — like past a deadly pandemic.

Ellen Summer

Winston-Salem