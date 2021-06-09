 Skip to main content
WLET - Ellen Summer
“My intent was to follow my heart, follow my principles and make a conscientious effort to do what is right,” Surry County commissioner Eddie Harris said (“Surry rescinds Coke ban,” June 9) in defense of voting to remove 12 Coca-Cola vending machines from the county’s office buildings — despite knowing that the company he was hurting, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. of Charlotte, had nothing to do with The Coca-Cola Company headquartered in Atlanta.

Even after hearing that the Charlotte company had nothing to do with CEO James Quincey’s statement or views — even after hearing about the charity work that the Charlotte company does — Harris voted to have the vending machines removed.

“We’re not big Coke; we’re a local Coke bottler and we employ your citizens across the state and we’re very proud of what we do,” one of the Coke Consolidated managers told the commissioners.

After all that — after knowing that his best intentions were wrong — Harris still voted to have the vending machines removed. Why? To make a political point? To get 15 minutes on Fox News? This kind of ignorance is what makes politicians — and North Carolinians — look bad. What company is going to consider moving here if they think they have to face this kind of idiocy?

Is this the best Surry County can do?

Ellen Summer

Winston-Salem

