WLET - Emily Wilson

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received so many phone calls Saturday about loud noises around Lewisville that the 911 system was overwhel…
Driving home with a drink? Forsyth County deputies will take a common-sense approach in following Cooper's order on carry-out mixed beverages in residents' vehicles
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies will take sensible steps in following Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order that allows cocktails and other mixe…
The oldest Forsyth County residents eligible for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations could begin receiving them as early as Wednesday from count…
A high school English teacher from Yadkin County says in a federal lawsuit that the creators of the hit Netflix show, "Outer Banks" stole the …
School reopening will resume Monday. All students will return by end of month to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
The reopening for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will move forward as planned, with three more grades returning on Monday and the remain…
As North Carolina prepares to enter 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper provided perhaps his most stark public-health warning Wednesday on the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
The former Tart Sweets location at 848 W. Fifth St. has a new tenant. Board Babe, a charcuterie-board business, moved into the space in December.
A Winston-Salem man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with last month's shooting death of another man, authorities said Tuesday.
Operators of local distilleries say they were shocked when they learned this week about new fees that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is…
The Cooper administration has adjusted its COVID-19 vaccination distribution priority to move up — potentially to as soon as next week — North…