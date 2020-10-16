WLET - Eric Henderson

Trust the science

Joyce Krawiec is a conservative Republican representing District 31 in the State Senate. What does her typical supporter look like?

I am a millennial who moved to North Carolina from California four years ago to study at Wake Forest University. I love science so much that I earned a master’s degree in it. Many people assume that I am a hardcore Democrat based on my background. Yet I strongly support Joyce and other Republicans because I have seen the other side’s policies in action.

My home state has double-digit unemployment, sky-high housing costs and exorbitant taxes that are causing over half a million people to flee every year. Democratic politicians have gone so crazy that they are even attempting to remove anti-discrimination language from the state constitution.

Thanks to excellent leadership from state leaders like Joyce Krawiec, North Carolina is an oasis in comparison. Our unemployment rate is nowhere near the double-digit rates in California. The state’s conservative leadership also had the foresight to create a rainy day fund that will allow it to recover from COVID-19 much faster than elsewhere.