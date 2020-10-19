WLET - Ernest J. Lunsford

Repairing education
I am a retired educator. My mother and my sister both taught in the public schools of North Carolina for 40 years each. So it has been with dismay that I have watched the state legislature underfund public education year after year ever since the Republicans took over in Raleigh in 2010. The N.C. legislature has consistently prioritized tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy over investing in our public schools.
In addition, they have diverted public school funds to support private academies and charter schools.
Their reasoning has been that companies seeking to come to North Carolina or expand here will be lured by a corporate tax rate lower than competing states. What they ignore is that a top priority for most companies is an educated work force, and this is where North Carolina has been falling behind for the past decade.
This deplorable situation will not be remedied as long as Republicans maintain a majority in the state Senate and House. In this election we have the opportunity to vote for local candidates who are committed to fully fund our public schools and that means voting for Democrats. Whatever your political leanings may be, if you care about the quality of public education in North Carolina as I do, I urge you to vote for the Democratic candidates in your district. Only by ending the Republican majority in Raleigh will we be able to make public education a top budget priority in North Carolina once again.
Ernest J. Lunsford
Winston-Salem
