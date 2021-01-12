 Skip to main content
WLET - Ernesto de la Torre - SATURDAY
Wonderfully well planned

Like every other old person in Forsyth County, I phoned the health department as soon as I got my paper on Jan. 5, and at one point was told there were 449 callers ahead of me in the queue. After several tries I gave up, only to receive a call back on the following Monday and was given an appointment for the next day.

I got the shot only one week after the notice in the newspaper. The wonderfully well-planned, organized and executed operation was like nothing I've ever seen. The personnel was beautiful from entrance to exit and everywhere in between. I want to thank them for their service.

Ernesto de la Torre

Winston-Salem

