WLET - Ernesto de la Torre

Wonderfully well planned
Like every other old person in Forsyth County, I phoned the health department as soon as I got my paper on Jan. 5, and at one point was told there were 449 callers ahead of me in the queue. After several tries I gave up, only to receive a call back on the following Monday and was given an appointment for the next day.
I got the shot only one week after the notice in the newspaper. The wonderfully well-planned, organized and executed operation was like nothing I've ever seen. The personnel was beautiful from entrance to exit and everywhere in between. I want to thank them for their service.
Ernesto de la Torre
Winston-Salem