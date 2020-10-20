WLET - Ernie Tompkins

Visionary leadership
As I drove on Salem Parkway on a recent beautiful fall day, I was reminded to be thankful for the visionary leadership who created and committed to the dream of having what we have today. Several years ago, I participated in exercises thinking of what downtown could be and it is amazing the transformation that is our present downtown.
I’m not sure who all the leaders are who accomplished this remarkable feat, but I do know that current Mayor Allen Joines was leading the charge. Thanks, Mayor Joines! We are a fortunate community to have had you as our leader!
Ernie Tompkins
Winston-Salem
