WLET - Erwin A. Timm

The Mayflower Compact, November 1620, was the basis for the Pilgrim’s government. It states, “In the name of God, Amen. We whose names are underwritten, the loyal subjects of our dread sovereign lord King James … having undertaken, for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith, and honor of our king and country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the northern parts of Virginia, do by these presents solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another, covenant, and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic, for our better ordering and preservation, and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by vurtue hearof to enacte, constitute, and frame such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions, offices from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the colony: unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.”