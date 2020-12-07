WLET - Evan Ballard - WEDNESDAY

Tell it like it is

Donald Trump is killing American citizens. Just say it.

More than 250,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19. The death rate is climbing.

It is well proven and accepted that we can slow and even stop this increasing death rate by masking and distancing. Yet our president, whose sworn duty is to protect our citizens, subverts efforts at getting our citizenry to do the things that his own health experts recommend. He holds rallies of maskless, closely packed attendees. He endorses liars who tell us that masking doesn’t help.

He invites hundreds of partiers to White House holiday events while his task force urges all of us to avoid gatherings, of even a few people. He recently had a rally in Georgia, where the COVID positive test rate is 10%, where unmasked people were packed together. (If one out of every 10 of those attendees is positive, how many people will contract the virus at that rally? How many will die?)

He does get criticism in the press, subdued, I say, acknowledging that he shouldn’t do this. Republican leadership condemning his actions is totally missing.

It is not just lack of leadership. It is actively endorsing behavior that kills us!! Say it! Our president is killing us.