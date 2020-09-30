WLET - Evan Ballard

At great expense

Conservatives, did you watch the presidential “debate”? Did you watch President Trump refuse to denounce white supremacists? Did you watch Trump refuse to assure America that we will have a peaceful transfer of power should Joe Biden win? Did you watch Trump refuse to discuss issues in a legitimate debate and instead spew personal invectives and unfounded grievances? Have you been watching Trump for the last 3 1/2 years as he persistently degrades and dismantles our democratic institutions? Have you been watching Trump erode our international alliances and court our authoritarian enemies? Have you watched Trump pare the government agencies of those who do not swear loyalty to him rather than to our country?

Have you watched Trump degrade the presidency with continuous lies? Did you watch Trump use tear gas to push away peaceful protestors so that he could hold up a Bible for the cameras as if he had any familiarity with it? Have you watched Trump allow COVID-19 to kill more than 200,000 Americans by his incompetence, and disregard of the safety of the people he is supposed to protect?

None of this is conservative vs. liberal stuff.