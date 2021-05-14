WLET - Evan Fisher - MONDAY

Challenges

As Rep. Elise Stefanik took the stage on Friday to introduce herself as the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House, she said, "The American people are suffering under the far-left radical socialist policies of President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In just over 100 days, we have an economic crisis, we have a border crisis and we have a national security crisis."

She forgot to squeeze “communist” and “secular” in there.

There’s no economic crisis. There’s no border crisis. There’s no national security crisis. There are challenges, but there always are. This is all just blather.

“We are unified in working with President Trump,” she said more than once, referring to the loser of the 2020 presidential contest. She and her colleagues can’t even get themselves to say “former.” I think their heads would explode.

Trump and his lies cost them the presidency, the House and the Senate. I welcome their devotion to him. Every day, more Republicans, sick of what their party has become, leave it behind and join the rest of us in supporting democracy and truth.

Evan Fisher

Winston-Salem