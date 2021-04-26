 Skip to main content
WLET - Evan Fisher
On Jan. 6, former President Trump sent a mob to overthrow a safe, secure, democratic election, but sure, let's talk about something rude that Rep. Maxine Waters said. That sounds more important.

