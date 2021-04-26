WLET - Evan Fisher
Forsyth County judge set bond for a Winston-Salem teenager at $200,000. The teenager, Alan Yair Benito-Oliva, is accused of shooting into a house 30 minutes before four of his co-defendants are alleged to have killed Glenn High School senior Jumil Dewann Robertson.
A Winston-Salem woman woman has not been seen since Tuesday morning when she stepped onto a bus on Old Vineyard Road.
Wells Fargo closes another 24 branches, including one in Kings Mountain, as part of at least 522 altogether since the start of 2020.
Dear Amy: I’m holding on to a longtime family friend’s secret, and it’s very upsetting.
Ask SAM: Does Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, have any children?
Also, Winston-Salem officials will contact the owners of a lot on Parrish Road.
Antonio Burns, a Winston-Salem native, helped save two girls who were overwhelmed by rip currents last Sunday at Kure Beach in New Hanover County. Burns nearly drowned in his rescue effort.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said it is aware of the threats, though none have involved Winston-Salem.
A robber punched a clerk while another brandished a handgun in a robbery on University Parkway in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, police said.
Forsyth County detention officer dies five months after cancer diagnosis. Alina Mebane had worked for county for 15 years
Mebane has three children, and her husband is a sergeant with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Dennis Leon Foster, 60, had been missing since October.