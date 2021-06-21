WLET - Evan Fisher

Not enough noise

Last week, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan tweeted:

Not peaceful.

Not “let in by police.”

Not Antifa.

Not FBI. (Can’t believe I have to say that.)

January 6th was not whatever ridiculous conspiracy or white-washing explanation liars are peddling. It was what it was: a violent attempt to stop the constitutional transfer of power.

You paint with too broad a brush when you fail to note that there are good, conservative Republicans, like Meijer, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, who are telling the truth and fighting for democracy.

Maybe they’re just not making enough noise to get the attention of the mainstream media.

But they're not making enough noise to get the attention of their fellow Republicans, either.

Evan Fisher

Winston-Salem