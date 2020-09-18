WLET - Ever Cooke

A fierce election
There is an election coming up, and it is going to be fierce. We need to take action.
The past four years have shaken America to its core. We need a president who protects us before himself and has empathy for what we are going through. President Trump has weakened the strong, firm country we should be.
As a child, I know that we all feel scared. But when I heard Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Hilary Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama speak at the Democratic National Convention, that changed. I was inspired.
I believe that our country will stand together and stop this. The racism, sexism, pandemic and everything that is happening now will not end unless you vote. We need a different leader, a true one. Not one who lies, blames others and lets our beautiful, kind and loving country fall apart. We need your vote, ideas, opinions and voices.
We are scared. We are acting in fear. Let's be brave. Truthful. Happy. Loving. Kind. We can all join the battle for the soul of this nation because we all have a voice.
I am a kid. I am a girl. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t have a say. I may not be old enough to vote, but anyone can inspire. Because we are Americans. And we will stand together.
Ever Cooke
Winston-Salem