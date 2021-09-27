 Skip to main content
WLET - Everette Hartzog
A worse offense

Are most North Carolina legislators thieves? The case could be made.

Journal columnist Scott Sexton writes of Rep. David Lewis bragging about controlling 10 of the state's 13 districts through gerrymandering (“Fight for political power is underway,” Sept. 20). Then he was involved in the misuse of campaign money. But robbing the people of the value of their votes is surely a worse offense. And what about the legislators who went along with this theft?

But not all legislators are thieves. Bipartisan bills have been prepared to have redistricting done by nonpartisan redistricting commissions. I think none of them were brought to the floor. These bills ignore partisan concerns and concentrate on districts as compact as possible.

Hey folks! Gerrymandering is wrong. It's robbery.

Everette Hartzog

Yadkinville

