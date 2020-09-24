WLET - Faith Crosby

The rush to nominate

This is a letter I sent to our senators:

The rush to nominate and confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is frankly absurd. The lack of respect it shows to her career and wishes is blatant and insulting. The complete lack of a sense of fair play in forcing another nomination before the election, when the same senators denied President Obama his nominee for the Court and stacked it with a solid conservative majority, is stunning.

President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell have led the charge in attacking our democracy and will continue to do so. Apparently, there is no Republican senator with the courage to stop this — no Republican hero who would sacrifice his fortune, his pension and his life-long health care to save our democracy. You and I both know Trump will continue to usurp power if he is not stopped. Is that not the role of the Senate?

I know this all sounds naive. In our world, respect and fair play are for suckers and losers, just like fighting and dying for your country.

Faith Crosby

Winston-Salem