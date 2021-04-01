WLET - Fleming El-Amin - SATURDAY

Respect for women

As the national recognition of the historical and current contributions of the heroines of our society draws to a calendar end (national Women’s History Month), but cannot be measured in a single month, unimaginable assaults have occurred on women in March.

The barbaric assault on the Asian workers in Georgia, the shooting on the highway near Fayetteville of a mother of six traveling to the beach with her husband, the brutal assault of a 65-year-old Asian American headed to church by a man who previously had stabbed his mother to death and the unthinkable massive shooting of innocent grocery shoppers in Colorado, etc., are just a few of the tragedies that occurred during the month of March. Are we still thinking that it’s OK to take human life just because we disagree or claim to have had a bad day?

One of the greatest gifts that society has is the female designed by the Creator. We even refer to the Earth as Mother Nature. Our thinking must change in order to really celebrate and honor the numerous and daily contributions of women to world civilizations.

May justice roll down like flooding waters on those who assault our female friends, aunts, mothers and sisters who are the spice and co-equal founders of our American society.

Fleming El-Amin

Winston-Salem