WLET - Fleming El-Amin
Divisive culture

Often the character within us is reflected in the people that we associate with or sometimes follow. Sadly, our politically divisive culture has inundated our national character with a contagious, often careless and cruel dimension.

The founding fathers and mothers of the idea of America had hoped for "a more perfect union." How far removed from that idea have we become? All of us have loved ones that we hope will have a better future than we have experienced. If we overcame the peculiar institution of chattel slavery, second class attitudes toward the role of women in a participatory democracy, decades of Jim Crow rules and attitudes and 18-year-old American citizens not being able to vote in spite of their sacrifices in the Vietnam War, we can overcome this temporary divisive political climate that promotes cruel, careless and contagious attitudes without even knowing the person that you have pre-determined to be less than you. We can make this a "more perfect union."

Fleming El-Amin

Winston-Salem

El-Amin is a Forsyth County commissioner. – the editor

