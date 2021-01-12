WLET - Fleming El-Amin

Modern day of infamy

The televised attempt witnessed by millions to desecrate the Capitol while senators and representatives were conducting the people's business is a modern day of infamy. It is a visual of the ugly face of the freedoms we hold dear as American citizens. The face of rage, destruction of the offices of duly elected officials, Confederate flags being proudly displayed, Hitler symbols being worn proudly in the halls of the Democratic chambers of America, numerous people scaling the walls to break into this sacred space of democracy, etc., violates any sense of decency.

As a retired high school educator of civics and economics, I abhorred any attempt to use bullying tactics among my students. This assault is a vivid unfortunate display of bullying on steroids. This is the bad face of the freedoms that we take for granted as American citizens.

The good face of America will be displayed when justice prevails over these domestic terrorists. All of them must be held accountable.

What is the real meaning of the Preamble to the Constitution? We, the people, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, etc. represents the good face of the freedoms that we cherish as American citizens.