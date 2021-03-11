WLET - Frank James - FRIDAY

Complete the park

In 2014, voters approved a city bond that included $3 million toward funding a park in the heart of downtown's revitalization. That same year, the space was designated Merschel Park in honor of a dedicated and longstanding member of City Council. Then the city reached an agreement with Mayfair Street Partners to complete the park.

Over six years later, the designated area resembles a bombed out city block in post-World War II Europe. Enclosed by a chain link fence and screened from public view by fence coverings, the "park" is an eyesore, full of weeds and littered with construction debris.

Excuse after excuse surfaces concerning delays in construction. Inflation has averaged about 1.47% over the last five years, resulting in a decreased value of the $3 million support for the park by $264,000. Meanwhile, construction costs have escalated.

The silence from city officials about this issue is deafening.

Frank James

Winston-Salem