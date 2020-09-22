WLET - Frank James

How long?

The City of Arts and Innovation? A recent survey demonstrated the positive economic impact the arts have on Winston-Salem. Artists and arts organizations also nurture innovation in many ways.

Even before the current pandemic, corporations, businesses and individuals reduced their financial support of the Arts Council. Consequently, the Arts Council has either severely reduced or suspended grants that have formed a significant portion of art organization's budgets.

The loss of Lynn Felder from the Journal's staff represents another blow. Her knowledge, insight and passion for the arts kept the community informed and were crucial to our vibrant arts community.

How much longer will Winston-Salem be able to call itself the City or Arts and Innovation?

Frank James

Winston-Salem