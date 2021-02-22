WLET - Fred Gruber

Just plain mean

I don’t know. Whatever else he was, Rush Limbaugh was just plain mean ("Conservative radio host Limbaugh dies,” Feb. 18). Maybe he did some good things, but he made a living by being mean to people and I don't know how you make up for that. They were usually people who were trying to do good things, or people who were fighting discrimination.

He promoted discrimination. He liked keeping people down. He celebrated people dying from AIDS.

He called Chelsea Clinton a dog when she was 13. I don't think conservatives would like Baron Trump being made fun of that way.

He was mean to people who already had a lot of people being mean to them. He just piled on.

I don't know how people can think that was funny or commendable in any way.

I think people who liked Limbaugh need to examine their hearts.

Fred Gruber

Winston-Salem