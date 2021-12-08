 Skip to main content
WLET - Fred Luce FRIDAY
WLET - Fred Luce FRIDAY

COVID denial

Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, recently tweeted: “Real America is done with COVID-19."

While everyone wishes this were true, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. The U.S. is currently experiencing a winter surge with new cases averaging more than 100,000 a day. COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000 a day. And the new omicron variant now identified in about half the states has the potential to make things even worse.

One suspects that the people of the “Real America” that Jordan applauds are members of the Republican base. That conservative slice of America may think they are done with COVID, but it's definitely not done with them. A recent study of 3,000 counties across the U.S. by NPR found that in counties that voted heavily pro-Trump, the death rate has been almost 2.8 times higher than those counties favoring Biden. Being unvaccinated increases the risk of death from the virus dramatically, according to the CDC and Republicans make up almost 60% of unvaccinated people in the U.S.

Instead of Rep. Jordan delighting in the Republican base thumbing their nose at a raging pandemic, he should be encouraging them to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other precautions against COVID-19. That would protect them as well as others they come into contact with from sickness and death and they might still be around to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Fred Luce

Winston-Salem

