WLET - Fred Luce

Biden's priorities

The letter writer (“What about Biden?” Jan. 15) asks for a list of all President Joe Biden’s virtues and strong points clearly believing there are few if any. I don’t have the space to fully answer his question so let me list just one of Biden’s strengths.

Joe Biden got my vote because of the major fail by the previous administration to acknowledge the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. I suspect that Biden, like most of us, shook his head in disbelief at the assertion that COVID-19, a disease that has now taken 400,000 American lives, was a hoax, could be prevented by injecting bleach into our arms or would miraculously disappear on its own. He has always taken the virus seriously, modeling the wearing of masks, social distancing and not allowing large crowds at his campaign rallies.

These were the only means we had of controlling the virus until recently. With vaccines now available, one of Biden’s top priorities as president is to speed up the initial slow rollout of these vaccines by getting at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people during his first 100 days in office.