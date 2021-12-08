WLET - Fred Luce

COVID denial

Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, recently tweeted: “Real America is done with COVID-19."

While everyone wishes this were true, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. The U.S. is currently experiencing a winter surge with new cases averaging more than 100,000 a day. COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000 a day. And the new omicron variant now identified in about half the states has the potential to make things even worse.

One suspects that the people of the “Real America” that Jordan applauds are members of the Republican base. That conservative slice of America may think they are done with COVID, but it's definitely not done with them. A recent study of 3,000 counties across the U.S. by NPR found that in counties that voted heavily pro-Trump, the death rate has been almost 2.8 times higher than those counties favoring Biden. Being unvaccinated increases the risk of death from the virus dramatically, according to the CDC and Republicans make up almost 60% of unvaccinated people in the U.S.