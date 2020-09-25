WLET - Fred Luce

A grim milestone

We recently reached a grim milestone in the U.S.: 200,000 deaths from COVID-19. But it didn’t have to come to this. Prevention measures – widespread wearing of masks, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds – could have slowed the spread of the virus and greatly reduced the carnage, buying us time to develop a vaccine to end the pandemic.

But President Trump has never used his Twitter soapbox to encourage universal mask wearing and social distancing. He almost never wears a mask himself and has mocked Joe Biden for wearing one at Biden rallies.

At a recent Trump rally in Winston-Salem attended by an estimated 7,000 to 9,000 people, there was no requirement to wear a mask, hardly any of his followers wore one and few in the crowd stayed six feet from others. The perfect environment to spread the virus.

The respected Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects that 371,000 people in the U.S. will have died of COVID-19 by Jan. 1. But it is not too late to prevent that deadly prediction from coming true. The IHME estimates that if a requirement for universal mask wearing and social distancing were adopted now, considerably fewer people (275,000) will have died of COVID-19 before the end of the year.