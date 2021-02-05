WLET - Fred Schmitt

Who we are

“This is not who we are” is a phrase often used after a violent incident, criminal activity or racist behavior. However, this phrase only applies to about half of the country. For the other half, this is exactly who they are.

For those who still believe in the Big Lie about election fraud, this is who you are. For those who deny that President Biden beat former President Trump in an honest and legal election, this is who you are. For those who refuse to condemn white supremacy and racist comments by members of Congress, this is who you are. For those who still cling to an autocratic and increasingly desperate ex-president, this is who you are. For those who cheer on efforts to suppress voter rights, this is who you are. For those who deny basic human rights to our LGBTQ communities, this is who you are.

These are fundamental principles of a civilized society and should not be the sole domain of one political party. What used to be on the fringe now dominates the Republican Party. Until we all accept reality and basic facts and treat others the way we want to be treated, we will remain a nation divided.