WLET - Frederick Harris

He's not worthy

Christine Flowers () begins her next to last paragraph, “But these hearings are unworthy of us, and of our history.” I found much of her Opinion piece open-eyed and factual, but this statement is inexplicable. The essence of what is so different about the Jan. 6 hearings is that President Donald Trump’s intent, actions before, and choice of inaction that day were an existential threat to our democracy. That is indeed unprecedented in our nation’s 200-plus-year history.

Perhaps the blinders that have caused Flowers to characterize the Jan. 6 hearings as “unworthy of us” is her failure to recognize just how unworthy Donald Trump was of us. It is the greatest regret of my lifetime that many of us failed to get involved enough in his first attempt at public office to ensure that such an unworthy American would never become president. Trump has by far more character faults than all but a handful of politicians most reviled by historians.

I’m not talking about grievance-lens politicians with volcanic tempers. I'm talking the psychiatric assessments; expert professionals have characterized Trump variously as a sociopath, a narcissist, and a bipolar liar. Only such a person with all those faults could have sat idly by, holding the commander in chief’s power, and watched approvingly as the riotous armed mob he assembled and on Jan 6 instructed, proceeded to break into the Capitol, assault policemen and women, and ransack the halls of Congress in disruption of a constitutionally mandated certification of the electoral votes duly submitted by the states.

Frederick Harris

Winston-Salem