WLET - Gail B. Williams - THURSDAY
Math problem

I have a problem with President Trump’s federal income tax payments of $0-$750 per year (“Report unveils taxes,” Sept. 29).

I own an exceedingly small business (S Corporation) that grossed $28,372 in 2019. My federal tax payment for last year was $6,182.01. How is it that I paid thousands of dollars to Trump’s payment of $0-hundreds? For one thing, I do not carry debt on my business.

What I want to know is do we need tax reform to stop bleeding small businesses in this country, a new president, or both?

Gail B. Williams

Winston-Salem

