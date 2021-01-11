WLET - Gail McNeill - THURSDAY

Clean-up detail

I am not surprised that it was the Proud “Boys” and the Boogaloo “bois” who made such a mess in the Capitol last week. Boys, indeed, playing at being patriots. And they've left it to others to clean up the mess they made (just as I imagine that their mothers and maybe fathers have to pick up after them.)

I think that Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Ted Cruz, and several N.C. Reps. (Virginia Foxx, Ted Budd and Richard Hudson to name a few) should be the ones on their hands and knees cleaning the floors of the Congress. They should have been there with Rep. Andy Kim from New Jersey who chose to be on the clean-up detail even though he had no part in the disaster egged on by the others mentioned.

And I'd love to know whether or not those "boys" voted or whether or not they volunteered at the polls. And I'd love to know how much they understand about the election process. Did they take American history or civics? Maybe when they are put in jail, they can take some remedial classes about how this country works. As Sidney Blumenthal put it: "militant ignorance." Saints preserve us!

Gail McNeill

Winston-Salem