WLET - Gail McNeill

Better prepared
Thank you, Mick Scott, for your May 23 column “Them that’s got shall have” about your "poverty simulation" experience. These "simulations" give an idea of what life is like in someone else's shoes. I've often thought that every elected official plus all candidates should be required to participate in a "poverty simulation" of this kind. Wouldn't they then be so much better prepared to fulfill their duties?
And while on the topic of civic duties, I'd like also to thank Byron Williams for his inspiring essay on the need for civics education: "Civics is messy and necessary." It will be such a tragedy if we fail to live up to our duties as citizens -- so tragic if due to this failure, we allow the great American experiment to collapse.
Gail McNeill
Winston-Salem