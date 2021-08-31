WLET - Garry Whitaker

All the people

First, the good news. Vaccines stop smallpox, polio, measles, mumps, tetanus, rabies, anthrax, hepatitis, shingles, typhoid fever, yellow fever, HPV, seasonal flu and COVID.

Now, the bad news. You actually have to take the vaccines for them to work. That is not much different from drinking water, which if you don’t do, you will suffer and die.

Dying from thirst can happen all too easily and has happened on deadly battlefields, which is the current national mood. Abraham Lincoln worried mightily about the nation and its people perishing at a now famous battlefield cemetery when he proclaimed optimism, saying “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Clearly, matters of national interest, as in global pandemics, are always about all the people, not just some of the people.

When all the people fail to take the vaccines then all people suffer in varying degrees with death, sickness, loss of income, loss of friends and exclusion from restaurants, churches, races, games and family gatherings. Add to this list the wearing of masks for those who suffer easily.