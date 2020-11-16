WLET - Gary A. LeBlanc

A smooth election

On Nov. 13, the Davie County Board of Elections concluded the canvass finalizing the vote count for the 2020 elections. Over 82% of registered voters participated in the election, many for the first time, creating a high watermark not seen in recent years. Their patience, determination and good nature made for a smooth trouble-free election. We were voting on new machines that printed a reviewable paper ballot and the response to them was terrific. We are so fortunate to live in an area where community spirit runs high.

We wish to thank the many volunteers who worked the polls. Without their effort, elections cannot function. Their cheerful, tireless and open attitude was well-noted on social media. They received many compliments on what a pleasant experience it was to vote.

We wish to thank the partisan poll and absentee ballot counting observers who diligently monitored the vote process, ensuring a fair and free election.