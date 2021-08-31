WLET - Gary Benesh - THURSDAY

If teaching critical race theory means: teaching that Emmett Till was murdered and an all-white jury found the men for whom there was indisputable evidence of their guilt, innocent; teaching that Ida Wells documented hundreds of lynchings of innocent Black men in the south, only to have her Memphis newspaper office burned; teaching that almost every Black in the south was denied their right to vote for a century by institutionally passed laws; teaching that a democratically elected government in Wilmington was overthrown by whites, killing 300 Blacks; teaching that Medgar Evers was murdered and it took 40 years to convict the man whose fingerprint was on the murder weapon, and that it took as long to convict those who bombed a Birmingham Church killing three children; teaching about the Middle Passage, the horrid trip across the Atlantic that slaves were forced take in chains in horrid conditions, which killed millions; teaching about white race riots that killed 23 Blacks in Chicago and over 300 in Tulsa; teaching that Blacks were not allowed to play major league sports supposedly because they were not good enough; teaching that a slave was counted as 3/5 of a person by the U.S. Constitution; teaching that the nation’s highest judicial institution declared that Dred Scot was not a person, but property, and in 1896 that races could legally be segregated as long as the facilities were equal (they never were) then I am guilty.