WLET - Gary Bolick - FRIDAY

Executive editorial page editor Allen Johnson penned a very thoughtful column attempting to open up a dialogue between people who still support President Trump and those who voted against him (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why,” Nov. 16). A particular response, “Gratifying condemnation” (“Nov. 18), caught my attention in that the writer's tone was both condescending and showed an odd, almost antebellum sense of superiority to Johnson's thoughtful and nuanced plea.

In reading the response, I was reminded of my high school junior year English Literature class: “Hamlet.” In a deft slight of psychological maneuvering, Prince Hamlet has a traveling theatrical company perform a play before the new king to watch his response and perhaps gain the evidence he needs to prove that King Claudius has killed his father. I'm sure everyone remembers the line: "The play's the thing wherein I'll catch the conscience of the king."