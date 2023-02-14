Who's entitled?

Why do Republican representatives feel entitled to taxpayers’ money, but do not want the taxpayers to have the entitlements they, the taxpayers, have paid for?

Here is a sample of what Congress believes it is entitled to, all on the taxpayer’s dime:

In 2018 617 retired members of Congress received federal pensions; The 318 who retired under the CSRS (Civil Service Retirement System) received $75,528.30. Members retired under FERS (Federal Employees’ Retirement System Act) received $41,208 (EveryCRSreport.com).

Congressional Budget Office employees participate in the Federal Employees Health Benefits program. Each can choose individual or family coverage from a variety of HMOs, PPOs and fee-for-service plans. Prices vary depending on the coverage. CBO generally pays about 70% of the total cost of coverage (CBO website).

The base salary in the House and senate is $174,000 (US Gov.com).

There are problems with the budget. Both sides should talk about spending cuts and raising taxes. There is a lot of untaxed revenue hiding in the uppermost 1%. Even Ronald Reagan supported a form of the wealth tax. He said (I am paraphrasing): Billionaires should not pay less tax than a bus driver or a schoolteacher.

Social Security and Medicare can be fully funded by lifting the cap on the income taxed. The current cap is $160,200. Restore the tax structure that George W. Bush cut and Obama failed to fully restore. The debt ceiling applies to money already spent. Default would cripple the U.S. economy.

China and Russia are rooting for the Republican plan. Seriously, they are.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons