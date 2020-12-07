WLET - Gary Bolick

Do you really want this?

Roughly seventy-three million people voted for and still support President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the election. States will soon certify their results, then the electoral college will vote and Joe Biden will be president. That is, if Trump is unsuccessful in using the courts to overturn the results. If Trump is successful, he will have circumvented the will of the voters and installed himself as president.

To all his supporters, consider the repercussions of nullifying your single, greatest power in this democratic republic- your vote. If Trump is successful, then every right that you, yes you, his supporters cherish, will be in jeopardy:

Free speech, the right to bear arms, private ownership of land, fair and honest taxation, privately owned businesses . . . I could go on, but you get the idea.

With the help of a small group of Republican senators and congressmen, after successfully hijacking the election, Trump will not stop grabbing more power and money and control. If you have not guessed it by now, that's exactly how a dictator comes into and stays in power: systematic dismantling of democratic institutions with the help of a small, but influential group who have chosen to aid and abet him.