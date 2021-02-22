WLET - Gary Bolick

 Skip to main content
We post and poke

Watching the House managers' presentation during former President Trump's impeachment was difficult. The new and explicit footage of the mob overrunning the Capitol was shocking and uncomfortable. Like it or not, that mob is a mirror. Trump was never the disease, he is the expression, the topical evidence, a vivid reminder that the toxic virus that has lived in the American system since its inception is doing just fine. Why? We feed it.

Self-serving and sanctimonious, we post and poke, like and dislike the world as we stare into our phones or computers and pass judgment. Every single person out there is as different from you as they are the same. Learn something from the differences, embrace the similarities, and then retire to your back yard and, as Voltaire once urged, "Tend your garden."

And vote.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons

