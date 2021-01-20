WLET - Gary Bolick

Make your case

To the N.C. Republican members of Congress who supported the objections to certifying Joe Biden as president, I have one small favor to ask: Make your case. After 60 lawsuits were dismissed for lack of any fraud or evidence of tapering, two by the U.S. Supreme Court, it's time to step up and put your cards on the table.

Where is the evidence of voter fraud or tampering with the process? If you have creditable evidence that the election was rigged or stolen in the states that Donald Trump lost, make it public. Take it the courts. Oh, and while you are at it, explain to me why you are not worried about the states he won.

Please, tell me, who was responsible? Where did it happen? How did it happen?

What evidence do you have that the army of lawyers representing Trump didn't have? Why wasn't it revealed during the certification process? Every state has to certify their votes. Georgia recounted its votes three times. That would have been the perfect time to show your evidence.

Reps. Greg Murphy, Virginia Foxx, Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Richard Hudson and David Rouzer, where is your evidence? To falsely claim an election was rigged in an attempt to install another candidate as president is a violation of your oath of office.