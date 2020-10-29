WLET - Gary C. Parent - FRIDAY

Take us along

Before the coronavirus, which liberals and the media have vastly exaggerated, we were experiencing one of the best economies in America’s history. President Trump had a sure hand on the rudder, leading us to safe shores. We should not be changing horses in the middle of the stream.

We just don’t know what we would get with Joe Biden. He’s always seemed a little sketchy to me, a little too eager to please everyone. Is he really leadership material? What did he ever do when he was vice president?

Whatever you want to say about Trump, he doesn’t lack confidence. He knows what he wants and he knows how to get it. He’ll take us along with him as he makes America great again, again..

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem