WLET - Gary C. Parent - SUNDAY

Give a little

How many Republican bills has Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed this year? A better question might be whether there are any he hasn’t vetoed.

According to the Journal, he’s expected to veto the bill to stop giving people free money to sit at home rather than go back to work (“Legislators OK ending $300 fed benefit,” June 24). The legislature approved the bill that would withdraw us from the federal pandemic money that’s keeping people from going back to work.

Isn’t COVID over? Everywhere around me, people are running around hugging each other without masks. Why do people need to stay at home anymore?

With all this talk about bipartisanship, I’d like to see Cooper skip the veto this one time on one practical matter. You’ve got to give a little to get a little.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem