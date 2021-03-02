WLET - Gary C. Parent - WEDNESDAY

Breaking promises

I’m a conservative, but I support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

These are not contradictions. My party has always stood by working people. I’d prefer for the free market to raise wages, but something has gone wrong over the last couple of decades and the free market is not working as it should.

When productivity goes up, as it has for the last 20 years, that’s thanks to the workers. But when all the profits go to the executives and stockholders rather than the workers, that cheats working people.

It also undermines family values. That leads to moms having to go to work rather than staying home raising their children.

Whatever complaint I may have with President Biden, I appreciate his effort to raise the minimum wage and I don’t know why he’s giving it up now (“Wage raise all but dead,” March 2). Maybe he’s just like every other politician, making promises he then refuses to keep.

Working people need help. Politicians everywhere keep breaking their promises. I’ll vote for whoever keeps their promises.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem