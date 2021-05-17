WLET - Gary C. Parent

Who to blame

While you’re busy trying to make sure that Donald Trump is still not the president, there sure have been a lot of shootings in Winston-Salem lately. Where does the responsibility lie? With COVID? With President Biden? I’m surprised you haven’t tried to blame Trump yet.

I guess you’ll blame poverty, since all poor people get guns and shoot people with them. Or systemic racism, like Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams does (“Shootings worry council members,” May 12).

Maybe we should be looking at the people who are misusing the guns. Maybe we should be asking them.

Putting more guns on the street won’t make things better. But neither will taking guns away from people who would only use them for self-defense.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem