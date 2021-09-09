WLET - Gary C. Parent

Concern for life

I’d like to know why liberals are so dead-set in favor of abortion rights.

Liberals express concern for the lives of children, the lives of oppressed classes of people, the lives of animals, even wildlife. They express concern for every growing thing on the planet. I don’t doubt their sincerity. I’m concerned about those beings, too.

But the most helpless form of life there is, with no one to defend it, is treated — I don’t know how else to put it — like trash. It’s disposable. Would someone explain to me why this is?

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem