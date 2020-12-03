WLET - Gary C. Parent

Be fair

I’m disappointed in the 2020 election, but it’s time to move on.

We don’t know what President-elect Joe Biden will do. He always seemed a little sketchy to me, a little too eager to please. But he’s the president-elect, so I’ll pray for him just like I prayed for every other president in my lifetime.

That doesn’t mean I won’t be keeping an eye on him and Vice President Kamala Harris. I hope the Journal will be honest and watch them, also, just like you did President Trump. You’ve got to be fair.

I also wish we were talking about Gov. Dan Forest, but that’s not the way it went.

We Republicans still have a lot of power in the Senate, though, and the state legislature. We also finally have a conservative Supreme Court. That's a major victory for conservatism. So I’m not too worried. I’m going to keep getting up and going to work and voting for conservative solutions that work.

They say COVID-19 is getting worse. I’m old enough to be in a vulnerable category, so I’m doing everything I can to be careful. I hope everyone will do the same so that we’re ready to vote again in 2022 and 2024. America’s best days are yet to come.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem