WLET - Gary Meeks

No standing

The writer of the Dec. 23 letter "The court dodged" believes that the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong to dismiss the case of Texas v. Pennsylvania.

He is factually correct that the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Harris County, Texas "had to follow the rules set by the Texas legislature." He then makes a ridiculous assumption that "if Texas has to follow these rules," the other 49 states have to follow the election rules set by the Texas legislature. That logic is used to support his belief that the Court ruling was "unconstitutional."

The writer obviously has not read Article II of the Constitution that allows each state to establish its own voting process to select its presidential electors. Nor does he understand state sovereignty or the "Full Faith and Credit" clause of Article IV. These two articles explain why we have 51 (includes District of Columbia) different sets of voting procedures.

That is why the Court ruled that Texas has "no standing" concerning the voting process in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin or any other state. In simpler terms, Texas does not have a dog in that fight.