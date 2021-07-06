WLET - Gary Meeks

Impact of ignorance

Hats off to the opinion columns by Michael Gerson ("Today our nation needs civic healing") and John Hood ("N.C. schools blow it on history, civics") on July 4, an appropriate date to express their concerns about Americans' ignorance of our nation's history and political systems.

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is one example of the impact of this ignorance. Millions of voters did not like or accept the 2020 election results, but members of the mob were led to believe they were patriots and justified in the use of violence to overturn the election. In reality, their attack was not a patriotic act, but a criminal and rebellious act against the country that was created by true patriots 245 earlier.

Participants in the Jan. 6 attack obviously failed their first and most important patriotic duty, to learn and understand American values and how those values have driven American history. They were blinded by their ignorance and brainwashed into believing they were defending the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence and implemented in the U.S. Constitution. Instead, their inability to accept their candidate's loss boiled over into action that resembles something we would see in a third-world country. Not how the Founding Fathers wanted our democracy to work.

Gary Meeks

Boonville