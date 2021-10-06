WLET - Gayle Anderson

A visionary

During the decades that I led what was then the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, there was one elected official we could count on to support economic development, education and small businesses. That was Ted Kaplan, currently a Forsyth County commissioner.

When he served in the N.C. General Assembly, Ted secured the first funding for what is now Innovation Quarter, working with Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest Baptist Health. He championed creation of the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts, seeing it both as an education and economic development initiative. And he funded the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, dedicated to North Carolina farmers and growers and recognizing the role of agriculture in our region.

As a county commissioner, Ted worked to pass the K-12 school bonds in 2006 and 2016; helped expand Forsyth Technical Community College’s aviation, transportation and fire training programs; and supported Tanglewood Park improvements from the campgrounds to the golf course and clubhouse to renovation of the shelters and walking trails. He’s been instrumental in expanding Triad Park and supporting the new Belews Lake park.