WLET - Gayle Anderson

Bad decision

No printed Winston-Salem Journal on Labor Day? How disappointing. Of course, it can be read online, but those of us who pay for a newspaper want to hold it at the breakfast table, not fumble with our iPads. Much of what we learn comes from reading things we weren’t looking for.

I realize this is what’s happening in many cities across the U.S., and I dread the day when our Journal is combined with the Greensboro News and Record and we no longer have an identity or much local news. At least we have the Winston-Salem Chronicle, Clemmons Courier and Kernersville News dedicated to local coverage.

Civic involvement depends upon local news. We can’t get what we need from television stations. We need more local coverage and we need reporters and editors who have been in the community for decades to provide context. Bad decision, Journal.

Gayle Anderson

Winston-Salem